Philadelphia announces road closures, transit detours for Biden rally

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has announced road closures and transit detours ahead of a rally hosted by the Joe Biden presidential campaign on Saturday.
The rally will be held at Eakins Oval.
Road Closures
The event will begin at 1 p.m., with gates opening to the public at 11 a.m. It is scheduled to conclude at 2:30 p.m.
The following streets will be closed starting at 9 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18:
Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and 22nd Street - center lanes only
Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval - all lanes
23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Kelly Drive (outbound) from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue
Kelly Drive (inbound) between 25th Street and Fairmount Avenue - local access maintained to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive via 25th Street
Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweetbriar Drive
Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street - local access maintained to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive
Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, inbound (eastbound) traffic on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Benjamin Franklin Parkway cross traffic will be permitted on numbered streets as conditions allow.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art and other Parkway institutions will remain OPEN for business on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Visitors are encouraged to check individual websites for hours of operation.
Those wishing to access the west side of the Philadelphia Museum of Art must turn right on Pennsylvania Avenue from Fairmount Avenue, turn right on 25th Street and continue onto Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive. Those wishing to access the Barnes Foundation should follow Fairmount Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue and turn right, following Pennsylvania Avenue to 21st Street-then, turn right at 21st Street and make the first left onto Callowhill Street to access the Barnes Foundation parking lot.
Streets will be serviced and reopened as attendees disperse. It is expected that a number of the affected streets listed above will be opened to vehicular traffic prior to 4 p.m.
Attendees are advised to use caution when crossing streets, follow traffic signals, and obey instructions provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.
Parking Restrictions
The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18:
Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval - all lanes, both sides
22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street - both sides
2100-2200 Spring Garden Street - both sides
All "Temporary No Parking" signs must be obeyed. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.
Public Transportation
SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 through approximately 4 p.m. Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status page at septa.org.
It is recommended that guests utilize public transportation options for travel to and from the event. If driving into Center City is necessary, commercial off-street parking lots and garages are conveniently located near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Eakins Oval. Attendees should contact individual facilities in advance for rates and availability or visit the Philadelphia Parking Authority's website at philapark.org for a list of parking options.
Entry Information and ADA Drop-Offs
The general admission entry gate to the rally will be located on the north side of Eakins Oval. Due to event-related road closures, it is recommended that guests with mobility issues arrange for drop-off in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Spring Garden Street. This will provide the most direct route to the rally location at Eakins Oval. After drop-off, proceed southwest on Spring Garden Street towards Eakins Oval, and volunteers will direct you to the closest entry gate.
Public Safety Information
Drones and any other small, unmanned aircraft are not permitted. The full list of prohibited items includes:
Purses or bags larger than 4''x6''
Backpacks (clear bags permitted)
Cinch bags
Briefcases
Coolers
Luggage of any kind
Placards
Homemade signs and banners
Alcoholic beverages
Umbrellas
Flags
Drones/UAS
Weapons of any kind
Leave no bags or items unattended. In an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item-such as a backpack, package or container-notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.
The public should expect congestion in the area. Individuals attending the event should make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. Attendees should also be prepared to wait to enter and exit the event area. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.
Stay connected to important weather or emergency information from the City by signing up for free ReadyPhiladelphia text alerts. Simply text READYPHILA to 888-777 or customize your free email or text alerts by visiting the Office of Emergency Management's website: phila.gov/ready.
Philadelphia announces road closures, transit detours for Biden rally
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More