Funeral services underway for NJ state trooper after sudden death during exercise training | LIVE

LIVE: Funeral services underway for NJ Trooper Marcellus Bethea Breaking news and other live video events from 6abc.

LIVE: Funeral services underway for NJ Trooper Marcellus Bethea Breaking news and other live video events from 6abc.

LIVE: Funeral services underway for NJ Trooper Marcellus Bethea Breaking news and other live video events from 6abc.

BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Funeral services will be held on Wednesday for the New Jersey State Trooper who died while on duty earlier this month.

Mass will be held for Trooper Marcellus Bethea at Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Bordentown, New Jersey, beginning at 9 a.m.

Funeral services to be held for Marcellus Bethea, the New Jersey State Trooper who died while on duty earlier this month.

Governor Phil Murphy is set to speak at the service.

Bethea suddenly died during exercise training. It happened on May 5 at New Jersey State Police headquarters in Ewing Township, Mercer County.

Officials said Bethea was training to become a member of the state police SWAT team, also known as TEAMS Unit 1.

The 33-year-old had served as a trooper for eight years at the Moorestown Station in Burlington County and was a member of the 156th State Police Class.

No further information has been released on this incident. Authorities did not state how Bethea died.

Bethea leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

May 15 is nationally recognized as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The day encourages Americans to honor those who have died in the line of duty.

Remembering Trooper Bethea

Bethea's commanding officer spoke with Action News after the trooper's death. He said the loss is difficult to accept.

"It's devastating. You're never prepared for this," Major Michael Krzyzkowski, with the New Jersey State Police, previously told Action News.

At 6'4" tall, those who loved Bethea said he was a big man with an even bigger heart.

"Just a gentle giant. He was such a gentleman, and soft-spoken, and well-regarded by everyone who worked with him," Krzyzkowski said.

Before graduating from Rowan University, Bethea attended Northern Burlington Regional High School.

The superintendent there released a statement on his death, saying in part, "He was a valued member of the Northern Burlington community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Krzyzkowski says in the end, Bethea's legacy will consist of love for his family along with his commitment to the community he served.

"Even the care that people took to write in about the things that Marcellus did for them on the side of the road in their time of crisis. Something we can always remember him by. How great he was in those situations that were terrible for so many others that he brought a little ray of sunshine too," he said.