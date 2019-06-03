Philly cracking down on Center City traffic congestion

It is part of an ongoing effort to ease congestion.
Philadelphia and SEPTA police, along with the Philadelphia Parking Authority, will be ticketing for double parking, illegal turns, and driving in bus lanes.
They will prioritize parking enforcement on Chestnut Street between 23rd and 7th and Market Street between 13th and 7th.
"We want people to know it is unacceptable and against the law to block bus lanes and stop in the middle of the street," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. "I thank our partners at SEPTA and PPA for assisting in this second round of enforcement on Market and Chestnut Streets. Together, we are working to keep traffic moving and streets safe for people using all modes of transportation."
Since the first initiative last fall, SEPTA bus drivers have already seen a drop in drive times.
The enhanced enforcement (between September 2, 2018 and January 28, 2019) yielded 3,635 tickets (1,347 on Market Street and 2,288 on Chestnut Street).