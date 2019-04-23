WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver ran a red light in West Philadelphia causing a two-car crash that sent a vehicle into a man walking across the street, police said.
It happened at 56th and Market streets around midnight Tuesday.
Police said the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A passenger in one of the vehicles is in stable condition.
Police took the driver that ran the light into custody, but there is no word on charges.
Police: Driver runs red light, man walking across street struck
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More