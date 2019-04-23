Police: Driver runs red light, man walking across street struck

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver ran a red light in West Philadelphia causing a two-car crash that sent a vehicle into a man walking across the street, police said.It happened at 56th and Market streets around midnight Tuesday.Police said the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.A passenger in one of the vehicles is in stable condition.Police took the driver that ran the light into custody, but there is no word on charges.