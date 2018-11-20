Delaware State Police have released new information about a crash that claimed the lives of two Newark men Monday night.Investigators say 28-year-old Miles Hunt was speeding northbound on Route 1 in Bear around 7:30 p.m..He lost control and hit a guardrail, sending his Cadillac airborne into an overhead road sign.The impact split Hunt's car in two, killing him and his passenger, 25-year-old James Warrington II.Several pieces of the Cadillac went spinning into the southbound lanes, damaging other cars, but nobody else was hurt.Police are still trying to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.------