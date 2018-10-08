Police ID 3 killed in Salem County head-on collision

Authorities have released the names of three people killed in a head-on collision in southern New Jersey.But it's still not clear what caused the crash, which left two other adults and two small children injured.Authorities say a car driven by 74-year-old Norma Craft, and another car collided shortly before 9 p.m. Friday in Pennsville. Craft and her two passengers - 63-year-old Diane Nelson and 60-year-old Willard Kidd Jr., all of Carneys Point - were all pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the other car and three passengers - including two small children - were all being treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Authorities say the two injured adults are from Delaware, but their names have not been released.------