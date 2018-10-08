TRAFFIC

Police ID 3 killed in Salem County head-on collision

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash in Pennsville, Salem County as reported during Actiion News at 11 on October 5, 2018.

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities have released the names of three people killed in a head-on collision in southern New Jersey.

But it's still not clear what caused the crash, which left two other adults and two small children injured.

Authorities say a car driven by 74-year-old Norma Craft, and another car collided shortly before 9 p.m. Friday in Pennsville. Craft and her two passengers - 63-year-old Diane Nelson and 60-year-old Willard Kidd Jr., all of Carneys Point - were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car and three passengers - including two small children - were all being treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Authorities say the two injured adults are from Delaware, but their names have not been released.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstraffic fatalitiescrashaccidentPennsville Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Investigation into N.Y. limo crash that left 20 dead continues
Cars collide in Cherry Hill, N.J.
Ramp reopens after tractor-trailer breaks axle on I-76
Bizarre crash sees Lamborghini driver flee on foot before speeding off in another car
More Traffic
Top Stories
Investigation into N.Y. limo crash that left 20 dead continues
Hiker from Marlton, N.J. missing in Colorado
Michael becomes a hurricane, expected to strengthen
Body found in lot believed to be homeless man known to residents
71 dogs found living in filthy conditions in Lehigh Valley
Multi-alarm fire at Allentown warehouse, firefighter injured
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
Taylor Swift breaks political silence, backs Tennessee Dems
Show More
String of burglaries prompts warning in Abington, Lower Moreland
'Mystery object' crashes into N.J. home
6 children diagnosed with rare 'polio-like' illness
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Humid Today
Philly's newest mascot: Please Touch Museum's Squiggles
More News