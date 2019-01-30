The scene from the pileup crash during the snow squall on Route 222 in Wyomissing Story: https://t.co/CJZE5uHVdw

Watch the Facebook Live: https://t.co/BAYTIILu7N pic.twitter.com/Xx5ljQFC1L — The Reading Eagle (@ReadingEagle) January 30, 2019

Snow Squall conditions along 76 W. Use caution if you have to head out. Get weather updates @6abc all day long. pic.twitter.com/D5xrWo13R4 — Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) January 30, 2019

The latest statement out of the NWS talks about 40+ mph wind gusts and up to 1” of snow with these squalls pushing through this afternoon. The visibility will also drop down to less than a quarter of a mile creating hazardous travel conditions. — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) January 30, 2019

Rescuers are on the scene of a crash that's described as a "large pileup" on Route 222 in Berks County.The crash was reported around 1:18 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near the Route 422 Business interchange in Wyomissing.It happened as a snow squall moved through the area.A number of ambulances have been called to the scene. Authorities say the crash might involve more than two dozen vehicles.The number and severity of injuries are not yet known.The southbound lanes of Route 222 are shut down.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.------