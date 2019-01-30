TRAFFIC

Rescuers called to 'large pileup' during snow squall on Route 222

(Benjamin Smith)

WYOMISSING, Pa. (WPVI) --
Rescuers are on the scene of a crash that's described as a "large pileup" on Route 222 in Berks County.

The crash was reported around 1:18 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near the Route 422 Business interchange in Wyomissing.


It happened as a snow squall moved through the area.

A number of ambulances have been called to the scene. Authorities say the crash might involve more than two dozen vehicles.

The number and severity of injuries are not yet known.



The southbound lanes of Route 222 are shut down.

