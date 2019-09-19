Traffic

Country singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash

SHANDON, California -- Authorities in central California say a passenger bus crashed while carrying the road crew for country and gospel singer Josh Turner, leaving one dead and seven injured.

Turner and his band were not on the bus.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it skidded roughly 500 feet off the roadway in Shandon late Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.



One fatality and multiple injuries were reported, including two people who suffered "major" injuries, according to officials.

The victims' names have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

-------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
