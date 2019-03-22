Traffic

Study: Texting and driving bans prevent ER visits

Study: Texting and driving bans prevent ER visits. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 22, 2019.

Emergency room visits due to vehicles crashes fell between 2007 and 2014 in states with bans on texting while driving, according to a new study.

Researchers examined emergency department data across 16 U.S. states chosen based on the availability of relevant data.

The findings were published Thursday in the American Journal of Public Health.

According to the results, states with texting bans saw a four percent average drop in ER visits after crashes. That's equivalent to more than 1.600 traffic-related emergency department visits per year.

All but three states, Montana, Arizona and Missouri, currently have laws restricting texting while driving.
