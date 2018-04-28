SUV passenger killed in crash on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge

One person is dead after a crash involving spilled cargo from a flipped-over tractor-trailer on the ramp from Interstate 95 to the Walt Whitman Bridge on Saturday.The crash happened near the exit for I-76/Walt Whitman Bridge just before 3 p.m. Saturday.Police say a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons overturned on the ramp, which is elevated over the highway, and some of the truck's cargo fell onto the highway.That caused the driver of a Honda HR-V to crash.The passenger in the Honda, 61-year-old Thanh Tam Nguyen of Glenolden, Pa. was pronounced dead at the scene.------