TRAFFIC

SUV passenger killed in crash on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

SUV passenger killed in crash on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge. Watch this report from Action News at 11pm on April 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person is dead after a crash involving spilled cargo from a flipped-over tractor-trailer on the ramp from Interstate 95 to the Walt Whitman Bridge on Saturday.

The crash happened near the exit for I-76/Walt Whitman Bridge just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons overturned on the ramp, which is elevated over the highway, and some of the truck's cargo fell onto the highway.

That caused the driver of a Honda HR-V to crash.

The passenger in the Honda, 61-year-old Thanh Tam Nguyen of Glenolden, Pa. was pronounced dead at the scene.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscar crashSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News