Toll increase for Delaware Memorial Bridge approved

Delaware Memorial Bridge Toll approved. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 19, 2018.

It will soon cost drivers more money to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge between Delaware and New Jersey.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority Commission approved a toll increase Tuesday.

The toll for cars and small trucks will increase from $4 to $5.

Commercial vehicles will pay $2 more per axle.

The toll hike goes into effect March 1.

The additional revenue will fund construction projects at the bridge and for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

