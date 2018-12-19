Toll increase for Delaware Memorial Bridge approved

It will soon cost drivers more money to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge between Delaware and New Jersey.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority Commission approved a toll increase Tuesday.
The toll for cars and small trucks will increase from $4 to $5.
Commercial vehicles will pay $2 more per axle.
The toll hike goes into effect March 1.
The additional revenue will fund construction projects at the bridge and for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newstraffictoll boothtoll roadbridge
trafficdelaware newstraffictoll boothtoll roadbridge