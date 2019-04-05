Traffic

Townsend's Inlet Bridge in New Jersey won't be ready for Memorial Day

By
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Borough of Avalon, New Jersey officials said on Thursday there is no indication of when the construction on the Townsend's Inlet Bridge will be complete.

The bridge connects Sea Isle City to Avalon.

Those officials also say they've been told by Cape May County engineers the bridge construction will not be complete by Memorial Day weekend.

With roads getting fresh paint lines and the finishing touches being put on new homes, the shore is getting ready for another summer season.

On Thursday we spoke with heating and plumbing contractor Said Moukhlis. He's one of many people who do business on both sides of the bridge.

It's taking them a lot of extra time to commute, and that means money.

He said, "The bridge being closed now... it hurts."
Heather Phillips is the manager at Surfside Fitness with locations in Sea Isle and Avalon.

Right now she doesn't see a way of how she can run both.

She said, "This summer without the bridge, we're going to have to hire two separate staffs for each facility."

In fact, she doesn't know how she'll even get to Avalon. She only has a bike so she can't take the detour.

Phillips said, "This is basically my livelihood in the summer. It's being able to go back and forth and hop that bridge back and forth."

The recommended detour route to get back and forth is to take either Sea Isle Boulevard or Avalon Boulevard out to Route 9, which has one lane in each direction.
It took us about 20 minutes to get from one side to the other, but in the summer there's going to be much more traffic.

The County of Cape May is in charge of the project.

We haven't heard back from them.

According to Avalon Borough spokesperson Scott Wahl they barely have either.

He says the last update was February 28th.

He said, "The economies of both Avalon and Sea Isle City are both greatly dependent on people being able to go over this bridge."

Calls and e-mails to Cape May County have not been returned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jersey newsbridge
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News