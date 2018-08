EMBED >More News Videos Action Cam: Tractor-trailer fire in Milltown, Del. on May 7, 2018.

A tractor-trailer caught fire in Milltown, Delaware.It happened around 7 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Limestone and Milltown roads.Flames could be seen shooting out of the truck that was carrying food.Firefighters worked to contain the blaze.There were no reports of the injuries.The incident caused the closure of Limestone Road (Route 7) during the morning rush hour.------