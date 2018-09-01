Tractor-trailers collide on New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill

State police tell Action News that two tractor-trailers collided on the New Jersey Turnpike.The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in Cherry Hill.The impact of the crash caused one of the tractor-trailers to roll over onto its side.Police say one driver suffered minor injuries.Three lanes of the turnpike at mile marker 29 in Cherry Hill have been closed down.There is one lane open, allowing traffic to pass by at a slow speed.So far, no word on what may have caused the crash.------