Crash shuts down Route 70 in Medford, N.J.: as seen on Action News Mornings, July 26, 2019.

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash involving a dump truck and an SUV has shut down a portion of Route 70 in Medford, New Jersey.It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Friday near Route 541.Chopper 6 over the scene showed the truck and vehicle heavily damaged with debris on the roadway.Rescue crews were seen pulling a person out of the SUV and into an ambulance. There is no word on the person's condition.The truck was on fire at one point, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.New Jersey State Police have shut down Route 70 in both directions.