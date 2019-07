EMBED >More News Videos Car ends up into pond after crash in Delaware. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on April 16, 2019.

TOWNSEND, Del. (WPVI) -- We have an update on a crash in Townsend, Delaware that has now turned deadly.The woman whose car ended up in a pond exactly a week ago has now died from her injuries.The 69-year-old victim from Townsend was hit by another driver who failed to stop at a red light.Her car then came to a rest at a retention pond near the intersection of U-S 13 and Blackbird Landing Road.The other driver was not hurt.