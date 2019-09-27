Traffic

Vehicle hits tractor, flips over in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A vehicle flipped over after the driver crashed into a tractor in Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 3900 block of Whitaker Avenue in Hunting Park.

Police said the tractor was parked at the time.

The Action Cam showed the striking vehicle on its side, though the driver was able to escape without serious injury.

Police are questioning the driver to determine what caused the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles' Avonte Maddox has movement after hit by teammate
Eagles pick off Rodgers' late pass, beat Packers 34-27
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan travels to Lambeau Field
Police: Children walking home from Delco schools confronted by men in cars
Brazen suspects target YMCA patrons in Upper Darby
19-year-old injured in shooting outside Delaware shopping center
Public toilets, sinks installed in Kensington to curb Hep A outbreak
Show More
Maple Shade officers honored for their life-saving actions
Delaware school district apologizes for Roseanne anthem
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice today, warm weekend
More TOP STORIES News