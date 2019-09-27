Vehicle hits tractor, flips over in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A vehicle flipped over after the driver crashed into a tractor in Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 3900 block of Whitaker Avenue in Hunting Park.Police said the tractor was parked at the time.The Action Cam showed the striking vehicle on its side, though the driver was able to escape without serious injury.Police are questioning the driver to determine what caused the crash.