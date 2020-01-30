CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 3 teens joyriding in stolen truck plow into New York City driver

ST. ALBANS, Queens -- A group of teens stole a Catholic Charities truck and took it on a joyride before plowing into a car and flipping their stolen truck in Queens, New York City on Wednesday morning, according to police.The truck also slammed into a home around 11:30 a.m. on 119th Avenue and 192nd Street in St. Albans, leaving debris strewn across the lawns of two homes.Authorities say the 63-year-old Catholic Charities driver was making a food delivery around 9:15 a.m. and left the vehicle running in front of a home on Baisley Boulevard when three teens jumped into the vehicle and fled northbound towards 171st Street. Video captured the scary ordeal.The driver reported the vehicle stolen and received a summons for leaving the truck running but did manage to finish delivering meals after getting a new vehicle.A 19-year-old girl was arrested after she returned to the scene to retrieve her phone. She was identified as Tannecia Dunn and is facing charges of criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.The other two teens that fled the scene are believed to be males. It is still unclear who was driving the stolen truck.The 20-year-old driver of the car suffered a minor injury and was taken from the scene in an ambulance."It's terrible, because the truck now, as you can see, is unusable," said Kathy Dalbey, of the Catholic Charities' Meals on Wheels program. "It just hurts the community in where we're serving. I don't know why they would want to take it, because it just hurts the community."