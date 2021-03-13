pedestrian killed

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Burlington Township, New Jersey

BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington Township, New Jersey are searching for the driver who struck and killed a woman and then fled the scene.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Rochelle Ritter of Burlington.

It happened near the intersection of Sunset Road and Campus Drive around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a passerby located Ritter on the roadway and called 911.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to investigators, Ritter was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Campus Drive toward Route 130.

The striking vehicle, they said, may have been a tractor-trailer or box truck.

The crash remains under investigation by the Burlington Township Police Department with the assistance of the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information should contact either BTPD Traffic Safety Unit Officer Matthew Kochis at 609-386-2019 or mkochis101@burltwppd.com or BTPD Investigations Bureau Det. Ruben Ortiz-Cruz at 609-239-5889 or rortizcruz95@burltwppd.com.
