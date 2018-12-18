Woman struck and injured by vehicle in Delaware

A woman is recovering Tuesday afternoon after she was struck by a car in Delaware during the morning rush.
It happened on the northbound lanes of route 13 in Minquadale.
Police say the victim was hit near the ramp to Interstate-495.
The driver of the car stopped.
The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.
Route 13 was partially closed for a short time, while police investigated the accident.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newswoman injuredpedestrian struck
trafficdelaware newswoman injuredpedestrian struck