Woman struck and injured by vehicle in Delaware

Woman struck and injured by vehicle in Delaware. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on December 18, 2018.

A woman is recovering Tuesday afternoon after she was struck by a car in Delaware during the morning rush.

It happened on the northbound lanes of route 13 in Minquadale.

Police say the victim was hit near the ramp to Interstate-495.

The driver of the car stopped.

The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.

Route 13 was partially closed for a short time, while police investigated the accident.

