Underground transformer fire knocks out power in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An underground transformer fire knocked out power to part of Center City Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

The fire was first noticed beneath the intersection of 21st and Walnut streets around 5:30 a.m.

PECO and fire crews responded to the scene.

Traffic is being detoured from the area while repairs are underway.

The fire has resulted in approximately 1,200 customers to lose power.

There are no reports of any injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiatransformer explosionfire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Asphalt tank erupts into flames in Gloucester City
Borgata delays reopening amid new restrictions in New Jersey
Councilmember trying to quell nonstop fireworks
Philly among cities for July 4th military flyover
Registration ends Wednesday for Philly's Parks & Rec Camps
Philly chief inspector fired amid racial discrimination lawsuit
3 Delaware lifeguards test positive for COVID-19
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm, Scattered Storms Next Two Days
Residents say neighborhood reeks due to trash delays
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
N.J. halts indoor dining restart, shopping malls reopen
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
More TOP STORIES News