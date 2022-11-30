Travel Tuesday offers discounts on hotels, cruises, flights

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The day after Cyber Monday is known as Travel Deal Tuesday. It is a day when consumers have come to expect the best discounts on hotels, cruises, flights and more.

Americans spent an estimated $11 billion on Cyber Monday, making it the biggest online shopping day of the year. But there are more deals to be had.

"If you're starting to think about next-year travel or even some last-minute December trips, this day is the absolute best to get a really good deal on all of your travel," said Hayley Berg an economist at Hopper.

Travel providers tend to offer 50% more deals on Travel Tuesday than just about any other day. Southwest Airlines has a 30% discount for flights between January 10th and March 8th. On select Norwegian and Virgin cruises you can buy one passenger, and get a second for free.

And Hopper is offering $100 off flights and 50% off hotels.

"Last year, domestic travelers saved upwards of $300 on airfare, international travelers over $1,000," said Berg.

If you are heading to the Dominican Republic, roundtrip airfare from Philadelphia and a four-night stay at an all-inclusive in Punta Cana will run you $682 per person.

Apple Vacations is offering an extra $500 off sitewide.

"The best way to save money on travel Tuesday is to keep your dates flexible because you're going to have blackout dates. These airlines and hotels are offering specific dates for a reason," said travel expert NNeya Richards.

Remember any time you're looking for flights include airports that are just a hop, skip, and a jump from PHL including Newark, JFK, Trenton, and Atlantic City.

As for hotels, all Hilton properties in Vegas are offering up to 30% off.

"Marriott Bonvoy members can save up to 20% off of room rates at any of the participating hotels," said The Travel Mom Emily Kaufman.

Hyatt is also offering up to 20% off if you book by Wednesday.

Sign up for emails and download apps from travel companies and websites to get exclusive discounts and early access to deals.

Set alerts on sites like Hopper and Kayak so you know when fares drop and always compare prices across websites.