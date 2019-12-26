Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel, AAA says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After the holidays, comes the traveling.More Americans than ever recorded are reported to be traveling this holiday season from Saturday, Dec. 21st through Wednesday, January, 1, according to AAA.With an estimated 115.6 million travelers expected through the weekend, travelers should expect delays on the roads and at airports.According to AAA, more than 104 million of those holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and delays are expected to be the worst on Thursday, December 26 with afternoon delays are projected to nearly double in traffic in bigger cities.Peak driving times along the East Coast are expected be between 4:00 p.m.- 6:15 p.m, AAA said."Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth," said Paula Twidale, vice president, AAA Travel. "Travelers should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the eighth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays."Drivers are encouraged to get a head start on the roads and plan ahead for delays.