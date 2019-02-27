TRAVEL

Atlantic City Rail Line to resume service on May 24

Suspension of Atlantic City Rail line. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on September 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
New Jersey Transit officials say the Atlantic City Rail Line will resume full service on May 24.

The line provides service between Philadelphia and Atlantic City.

"We understand that providing this timeline is so important to our customers' ability to get their lives back to normal,'' said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. "We know that customers were inconvenienced by the service disruptions to the ACRL and the Dinky and I'm pleased that those disruptions will be ending soon.''

It was suspended in September in order to install federally-mandated emergency braking systems.

Officials say alternate service options remain in effect until service resumes.

The Princeton Branch (Dinky) will also resume full service on May 24.
