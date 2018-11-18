U.S. & WORLD

Emmanuel Macron inaugurates first high speed train in Africa

Emmanuel Macron inaugurates first high speed train in Africa.

Traveling through parts of Africa just got a little faster.

French President Emmanuel Macron was on hand for the inauguration of the continent's first high-speed train line.

It connects Tangier with Morocco's economic capital of Casablanca.

The train cuts the travel time between the two cities by more than half to just over two hours.

The new trains are made by the French manufacturer Alstom and can reach speeds of 200 miles per hour.

The project cost two billion dollars and took a decade to complete.

