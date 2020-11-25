Holiday travelers populate Philadelphia International Airport despite warnings advising against Thanksgiving gatherings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8245892" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While not quite as busy as years past, Philadelphia International Airport was bustling Wednesday morning ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite warnings from health officials, people are heading to the airport for travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.Public health officials have said they are worried about crowding at airports and what it could mean for the surge of COVID-19 cases. Roughly 300,000 people are expected to pass through Philadelphia International Airport this weekAirlines like American said they have touchless check-in features and enhanced cleaning as well as options for travelers if plans should change.Nonetheless, Philadelphia's health commissioner is urging people to stay home."We've given people plenty of warnings that they should have their Thanksgiving meal with their household members only, the people they're exposed to every day. But there were warnings for Halloween and we still saw a spike in cases after Halloween parties," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.Some people are heeding those warnings. AAA surveyed people in the Delaware Valley about whether they planned to travel this Thanksgiving holiday.The results show that 83% of Pennsylvanians, 88% of New Jersey residents and 86% of Delaware residents who responded are planning to stay home.More than 40% of those who responded said COVID was a factor in their holiday plans.