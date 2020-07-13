Coronavirus

JetBlue extends empty middle seat policy through Labor Day weekend

JetBlue is extending its empty middle seat policy through the end of the summer travel season.

The airline said Monday that middle seats on larger aircraft and aisle seats on smaller aircraft will remain empty as a social distancing measure through September 8, the day after Labor Day. Parties of three will be able to "occupy a row together by request," JetBlue said.

Federal officials said earlier this month that airlines should consider limiting capacity on planes to promote social distancing, but they are not considering making the airlines do it.

The officials also recommended - but did not move to require - that travelers wear face coverings in airports and on planes. All leading U.S. airlines now require passengers to wear masks, but regulators have refused a request by the airlines to make it a federal rule.

The issue of limiting capacity on planes gained new urgency when American Airlines joined United Airlines in trying to fill every seat on every flight. Other airlines including Delta, Southwest and Alaska say they are temporarily leaving one-third or more seats empty to create more space between passengers.

SEE ALSO: American Airlines bans activist who refused to wear face mask on flight
EMBED More News Videos

American Airlines has temporarily banned from its planes Brandon Straka, an activist who refused to wear a face mask on a recent flight, the first reported banning of a passenger who refused to comply with an airline's face mask rules.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhealthunited airlinesair travelairline industryamerican airlinescoronavirusairlineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Capacity limit on NJ Transit to be lifted; face coverings still required
COVID-19 antibodies may only last a few months, new study shows
NYC reports no COVID deaths, but new concerns about infection rates
Hong Kong Disneyland announces temporary closure amid new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
Capacity limit on NJ Transit to be lifted; face coverings still required
4 more states added to Pa. travel quarantine list
Woman fatally struck by SEPTA bus
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Humidity Dropping
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Ridge Ave.
Show More
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
Should students wear masks? Here's what experts say
Teen dies saving 2 swimmers off South Jersey beach
Philly trash collection schedule changed for this week
More TOP STORIES News