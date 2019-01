UPDATE: @FAANews news reporting departure delays at PHL are averaging 15 minutes. Delays reported at Newark and La Guardia. Check flight status with your airline: https://t.co/7JabJ3suPL — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 25, 2019

“The President has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports. We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA.”

- @PressSec — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 25, 2019

Philadelphia International Airport is experiencing delays Friday after the FAA ordered a ground stop at LaGuardia Airport over staffing issues.The FAA was reporting departure delays of an 1 hour, 14 minutes. Just before 11 a.m., delays were averaging 15 minutes."Be sure to check flight status with your airline before coming to the airport," Philadelphia International says.The FAA ssued the ground stop at LaGuardia because of staffing with air traffic control. It was lifted around 10:45 a.m.According to the FAA National Airspace System Status, New York's Newark airport and Tampa are also experiencing delays.The FAA has issued the following statement:"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida. As with severe storms, we will adjust operations to a safe rate to match available controller resources. We've mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed. The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system. The public can monitor air traffic at fly.faa.gov and they should check with airline carriers for more information."The current slowdown in the airspace over Florida and NY is due to staffing shortages in Washington and Jacksonville, an FAA spokesperson tells ABC News.The most critical staffing shortage is the Washington shortage which affects New York airspace, in terms of ingoing and outgoing flights.The FAA is trying to clear the airspace and then they hope to return to more normal operations.Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump has been notified."The President has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports. We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA," Sanders said.Air traffic control workers are among the 800,000 federal employees who face a second two-week payday with no paychecks due to the government shutdown.-----