TRAVEL

LaGuardia Airport ground stop lifted, Philadelphia International sees delays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia International Airport is experiencing delays Friday after the FAA ordered a ground stop at LaGuardia Airport over staffing issues.

The FAA was reporting departure delays of an 1 hour, 14 minutes. Just before 11 a.m., delays were averaging 15 minutes.

"Be sure to check flight status with your airline before coming to the airport," Philadelphia International says.

EMBED More News Videos

Airport collecting donations for federal workers during shutdown. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on January 22, 2019.



The FAA ssued the ground stop at LaGuardia because of staffing with air traffic control. It was lifted around 10:45 a.m.

According to the FAA National Airspace System Status, New York's Newark airport and Tampa are also experiencing delays.
The FAA has issued the following statement:

"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida. As with severe storms, we will adjust operations to a safe rate to match available controller resources. We've mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed. The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system. The public can monitor air traffic at fly.faa.gov and they should check with airline carriers for more information."



The current slowdown in the airspace over Florida and NY is due to staffing shortages in Washington and Jacksonville, an FAA spokesperson tells ABC News.

The most critical staffing shortage is the Washington shortage which affects New York airspace, in terms of ingoing and outgoing flights.

The FAA is trying to clear the airspace and then they hope to return to more normal operations.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump has been notified.

"The President has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports. We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA," Sanders said.



Air traffic control workers are among the 800,000 federal employees who face a second two-week payday with no paychecks due to the government shutdown.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelphilly newsFAAphiladelphia international airport
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Family kicked off flight when due to body odor complaints
Iconic 30th Street Station board to be removed over weekend
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Newark operations resume after drone reports halt arrivals
More Travel
Top Stories
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
Montco woman claims property is swamped after neighbor's projects
Toddler, woman killed in South Phila. fire; 4 escape
Police: 2 men killed while in car with shooter
Philly mother accused of 'catfishing' underage boys
Wolf announces town hall sessions on legalizing marijuana
Man, 30, shot and killed in South Philadelphia
Roger Stone arrested, charged with witness tampering
Show More
Missing North Carolina 3-year-old found alive
AccuWeather: Breezy, Colder Today
Chris Brown files lawsuit against rape accuser, CNN reports
Person wounded in Claymont apartment shooting
Man's murder conviction overturned after 9 years
More News