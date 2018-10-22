TRAVEL

Meet the 5-month-old who's visited every state in the US

EMBED </>More Videos

Harper Yeats' parents Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats have spent the last four months on a road trip across the country with their newborn daughter, who they say could soon become the youngest member of the All Fifty States Club. (Cindy Lim)

Before she turns six months old, one infant accomplished an incredible feat: visiting all 50 states.

Harper Yeats' parents Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats have spent the last four months on a road trip across the country with their newborn daughter. She could be the youngest ever to pull it off: As of this weekend, Harper now holds the record as the youngest member of the All Fifty States Club. There is no official Guinness World Record for this, but the family said they have applied for Guinness to consider creating the category so they can submit evidence for Harper to take the record.

The Australian-Canadian family finished their trek to all 50 states when they entered Vermont on October 18. They began their trip in June and have snapped a photo of Harper, now 5 months old, at the border whenever they enter a new state. They've chronicled their adventures on Harper's Instagram account, which has garnered more than 14,000 followers.



"The real highlight of the trip is being able to make memories as a family on the road and Harper checking off milestones all over the country," Harper's mom Cindy Lim told ABC News. "It means so many places around the U.S.A. are going to be unforgettable to us in the years to come."

ABC News contributed to this report.
