Philadelphia International Airport unveils runway expansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City officials will cut the ribbon on a newly expanded runway at Philadelphia International Airport Thursday.
It is the latest in a massive multi-billion dollar plan to improve PHL.
Runway 27-L is now 12,000 feet in length.
Airport officials said that it will allow larger planes that generally fly more international routes to land and take off from Philadelphia.
The runway expansion cost $200 million.
There are also plans to expand a second runway and build another.
