Philadelphia International Airport unveils runway expansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City officials will cut the ribbon on a newly expanded runway at Philadelphia International Airport Thursday.It is the latest in a massive multi-billion dollar plan to improve PHL.Runway 27-L is now 12,000 feet in length.Airport officials said that it will allow larger planes that generally fly more international routes to land and take off from Philadelphia.The runway expansion cost $200 million.There are also plans to expand a second runway and build another.