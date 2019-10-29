Philadelphia Zoo partners with PHL to bring animals to the airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's not every day you travel through Philadelphia International Airport and see a blue and gold macaw or a porcupine eating snacks.Tuesday kicked off a new partnership between the Philadelphia Zoo and the airport."Once a month we will have zoo animals featured for all of our passengers to interact with, we even did a trading card program so you can get a trading card of all the different animals you'll see on stage," says Shellie Cameron, CEO of Aviation.This is definitely something fun to look forward to the next time you fly.It also helps spread the word about the many wonderful family places for visitors to check out when they're in our great city.