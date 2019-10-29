Community & Events

Philadelphia Zoo partners with PHL to bring animals to the airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's not every day you travel through Philadelphia International Airport and see a blue and gold macaw or a porcupine eating snacks.

Tuesday kicked off a new partnership between the Philadelphia Zoo and the airport.



"Once a month we will have zoo animals featured for all of our passengers to interact with, we even did a trading card program so you can get a trading card of all the different animals you'll see on stage," says Shellie Cameron, CEO of Aviation.

This is definitely something fun to look forward to the next time you fly.

It also helps spread the word about the many wonderful family places for visitors to check out when they're in our great city.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaairport newszoophiladelphia international airportphiladelphia zoo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane crash causes multiple homes in NJ to burst into flames
Family searching for answers after man assaulted outside South Philly bar
Mother arrested after leaving 1-month-old baby on bus: Police
Bud Light sends 'hero' to Game 6 after taking home run to stomach
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
New Jersey man arrested on child luring charges
California wildfire wedding photo goes viral
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Drizzle and Sprinkles Today
Holy guacamole! Thousands of avocados spilled on Texas highway
More than 2 dozen bullets fired in fatal shooting
Pedestrian hit, killed in Delaware crash
Getty Fire: Firefighters continue efforts to prevent blaze from rekindling
More TOP STORIES News