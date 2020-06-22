PPA to resume enforcing metered parking regulations on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning Monday, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will once again enforce metered parking regulations across the city.
Drivers will be required to pay for parking at all meters and kiosks.
It's part of a phased approach that began in Center City last Monday.
For the past 12 weeks, the PPA focused only on safety violations due to the COVID-19.
Customers are encouraged to make contact-free payments through the PPA's mobile payment app, meterUP. Mobile payments can also be made via meterUP by calling 1-877-727-5303.
