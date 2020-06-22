PPA to resume enforcing metered parking regulations on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning Monday, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will once again enforce metered parking regulations across the city.Drivers will be required to pay for parking at all meters and kiosks.It's part of a phased approach that began in Center City last Monday.For the past 12 weeks, the PPA focused only on safety violations due to the COVID-19.Customers are encouraged to make contact-free payments through the PPA's mobile payment app, meterUP. Mobile payments can also be made via meterUP by calling 1-877-727-5303.