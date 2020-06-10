RV sales spike amid travels worries brought by COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As many people rethink their vacation plans in light of the coronavirus pandemic, some are turning to something brand new: recreational vehicles or RVs.
And sales are skyrocketing.
You can travel the country without getting on a plane, staying in a hotel, or even eating at a restaurant. But if you're thinking about buying an RV, there are a number of things to consider.
Tom and Aubrey Ruttura just bought a brand new, luxury Dutch Star.
"We figure we'll see different parts of the country," said Tom.
The new set of wheels comes complete with a kitchen, a bed, and a full bathroom with a shower.
"With the virus going around, we thought it was a safe way to travel," said Aubrey.
They're not the only ones looking for a mode of travel that allows for social distancing.
Sales at Dylan's RV Center in Sewell, South Jersey are breaking records.
"We're 35% ahead of where we normally are, on the ninth of the month when we sell usually 25 to 30 motorhomes, we've already got 17 out this month," said salesman Jim Rush.
Dylan's plans to deliver another seven to customers this month.
"So we're going to blow away any month that we've ever had here," said Rush.
If a recreational vehicle might be in your future, here's what to consider: RVs fall into two categories: you either drive the vehicle or tow it. Then consider how much space you'd like and other features.
As far as payments:
"10% down and they will finance these for 20 years. It's like a mortgage," said Rush.
Dylan's has a brand new RV for as low as $70,000, a pre-owned motorhome for $20,000 and a pre-owned towable for as low as $3,000.
Many experts do recommend buying used since it will cost you considerably less, but make sure you inspect carefully.
Look for water leaks, damage or signs of mold. Check the tires and the RV's history using its VIN. And take it for a test drive.
"You just gotta learn the turning rates and we teach you the tricks to driving an RV, extending your turns, there's little tricks that you do," said Rush.
You can rent an RV, too but again, you want to make sure it is safe to be on the road and beware of scams.
You don't need a special license to drive most motorhomes if you're driving any vehicle under 26,000 pounds, and most RVs can be operated with just your regular driver's license.
RV sales spike amid travels worries brought by COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More