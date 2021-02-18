PennDOT, NJDOT announce some vehicle restrictions due to winter storm

PennDOT
Effective at 1:00 AM on Thursday, February 18, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's weather event vehicle restriction plan:
-Interstate 70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike;
-PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 161) to Valley Forge (Exit 326);
-PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) from Route 119/Interstate 70 to Route 22/Blairsville;
-Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 78;
-The entire length of Interstate 83;
-The entire length of Interstate 99; and
-The entire length of Interstate 283.
Effective at 4:00 AM on Thursday, February 18, Tier 1 restrictions are planned for the following additional roadways:
-Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;
-The entire length of Route 33;
-PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector.
-The entire length of Interstate 78;
-Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;
-Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;
-The entire length of Interstate 84;
-The entire length of Interstate 176;
-The entire length of Interstate 380; and
-PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
-Tractors without trailers;
-Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
-Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
-Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
-Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
-Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
-School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and
-Motorcycles.
NJDOT
The commercial vehicle travel restriction in New Jersey will begin at 4 a.m., Thursday, February 18 and will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:
-I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
-I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
-I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138
-I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
-I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
-I-295, from Exit 60 (I-195) north to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)
-NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287
The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:
-All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)
-Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
-Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
-Recreational vehicles
-Motorcycles
This restriction DOES NOT apply to:
-The New Jersey Turnpike
-The Garden State Parkway
-The Atlantic City Expressway
-I-76
-I-676