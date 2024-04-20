American Airlines announces round trip flight to Brazil for Eagles season opener

The nonstop flight will leave from Philadelphia and arrive in Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 5.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- American Airlines is offering a flight from Philadelphia to Brazil ahead of the Eagles-Packers game that will be played there in September.

The nonstop flight will leave from Philadelphia and arrive in Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 5. There will be a return flight offered on September 7 following the game.

This will be the first time American Airlines is offering nonstop service from Philadelphia to South America.

The tickets will go on sale on the airline's website starting on Monday.

This will be the NFL's first Friday game on opening weekend in more than 50 years.