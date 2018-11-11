U.S. & WORLD

Southwest offers free in-flight entertainment for holiday travel season

Southwest offers free in-flight entertainment for holiday travel season. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 11, 2018.

Need to be entertained while flying home for the holidays?

Southwest Airlines has you covered!

The company says it's adding free in-flight entertainment, just in time for the holiday travel season.

You can now enjoy more than 30 movies, for free, on wifi-enabled planes on the in-flight entertainment portal.

The airline has also rolled out free messaging on select flights.

