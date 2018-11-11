Southwest offers free in-flight entertainment for holiday travel season

Need to be entertained while flying home for the holidays?
Southwest Airlines has you covered!
The company says it's adding free in-flight entertainment, just in time for the holiday travel season.
You can now enjoy more than 30 movies, for free, on wifi-enabled planes on the in-flight entertainment portal.
The airline has also rolled out free messaging on select flights.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldsouthwest airlinesholiday travel
travelu.s. & worldsouthwest airlinesholiday travel