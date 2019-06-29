Spirit Airlines flight returns to Atlantic City due to odor

According to the airline, Flight 341 heading for Tampa, Florida turned around shortly after take-off around 6:30 a.m.
Passenger Mary Bronga told Action News the captain announced there were fumes in the front of the plane and they would turn back to Atlantic City.
"When we landed they took the four flight attendants out on stretchers," Bronga said.
Spirit said the flight attendants were being evaluated by doctors out of an abundance of caution.
No passengers reported any injuries.
Bronga said all passengers will be switched to another plane later in the evening.
Spirit Airlines released the following statement to Action News:
Flight 341 from Atlantic City to Tampa returned to the gate following a reports of an unusual odor. Reports of smoke in the cabin and cockpit are unfounded and inaccurate. No guests reported any injuries and we are working now to get them to their final destinations. Out of an abundance of caution, the Flight Attendants are being evaluated by medical personnel. We apologize for any inconvenience.