United Airlines to offer new premium economy seating

United Airlines to offer new premium economy seating. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 8, 2018.

United Airlines says it's offering a new class of service for travelers who don't want to shell out thousands of dollars to travel on its longest international flights.

It says it will begin selling seats in its new premium economy section.

Those seats can cost about double to fare in coach, with more legroom and other perks.

But far less than business or first class.

Seats in premium economy went on sale Friday.

------
