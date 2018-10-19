JetBlue is offering free flights this November, but there's a catch.
As part of their "JetBlue for Good Month," the airline announced its new initiative to promote traveling to do volunteer work by flying a plane full of people to a mystery destination completely free of cost.
On Nov. 27th, the airline will charter a flight of 50 people and their guests.
The catch? The actual location won't be revealed until the morning the contest winners leave from New York's JFK International Airport.
Those wanting to enter should visit JetBlue's "Check In For Good" website by Oct. 26.
The winners will be notified of their eligibility on Nov. 20.
