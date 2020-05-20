Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim working on farm as season hangs in balance

"I'm usually not home for seeding, we're in midst of playoffs, so it's different for me to be home but it's a good feeling. Hopefully, we can get back and get playing and play in the playoffs," Sanheim tells 6abc sportscaster Jeff Skversky.
Sanheim grew up on the farm in Elkhorn, Manitoba, a small town of only 500 people, three hours west of Winnipeg.
Along with his father and brother, Sanheim seeds to grow wheat and canola, and then sprays the land to help harvest.
Once grown, he'll take a combine tractor to pick up and store before selling.
This is the root of his work ethic he demonstrates on the ice.
"This instilled the work ethic in me, seeing my parents how they worked growing up. My father puts in a full day of work. The work is ethic instilled in us and helps me in my hockey career," Sanheim says.
If Sanheim wasn't playing hockey, he would be a farmer. He's been doing this since he was a kid and has fond memories growing corn, soybeans, oats and he has even worked with cattle.
His favorite part of growing up on a farm?
"Skipping school and helping out at harvest. Not going to school is a little different for a kid. Being able to stay home and harvest is a fun time especially when you get to be with your family," Sanheim says with a smirk.
As much as his family loves him being home to help out, they miss hockey and seeing him on the ice.
Before he goes on the farm in the afternoon, Sanheim trains in the morning to stay in shape, holding out hope the Flyers, who were red hot before the break, can finish the hockey season.
Sanheim says, "That was the most disappointing part we were catching our groove and had that hot streak going."
Sanheim and the Flyers won 9 of 10 before the NHL shutdown.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Delaware County's positive covid-19 cases persist despite decreases in other counties
Governor Wolf says property tax, rent rebates arriving early
New Jersey reopening car, motorcycle dealers and bike shops amid pandemic
Gov. Wolf to allow real estate business activity to resume statewide
Ewing Township family battles COVID-19; father recovers after 43 days in hospital
Summonses issued as Atilis Gym in Bellmawr vows to continue defying governor's shutdown order
Culinary couple creates 'pizza speakeasy' in Philly backyard to support out-of-work employees
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.