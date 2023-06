Treat Williams, actor known for role in 'Hair,' killed in motorcycle accident at 71

Actor Treat Williams has died at the age of 71 after getting into a motorcycle accident, according to his agent.

The accident happened on Monday night in Vermont.

"Sadly, Treat was killed in a motorcycle crash tonight. It is a tragedy," Treat's agent Barry McPherson said.

The actor was best known for his role in the 1979 musical film 'Hair.'

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.