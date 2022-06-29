sports

Former Eagles linebacker Trent Cole returns to football to inspire, educate young athletes

The two day camp was open to current middle and high schoolers who want to grow their game.
By and Tom Kretschmer
EMBED <>More Videos

Former Eagles player returns to football to inspire young athletes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Trent Cole spent 10 years as a defensive standout for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He's a Pro Bowler, an NFL All-Pro and has 21 career forced fumbles. He has 90.5 career sacks, which is 2nd all-time for the Eagles behind Reggie White.

Cole last played for the team in 2015, but now he's returned to the gridiron as a coach.

"It's great to get back in the game. You never really leave, but now I get to put on a camp and actually give back," he said.

Cole brought those years of NFL experience to his first-ever defensive football camp in Pitman, New Jersey. The two day camp was open to current middle and high schoolers who want to grow their game.

"I teach these kids how to be a natural pass rusher and open up different moves that I've utilized in my years playing professional football," he said.

He was joined a pro-coaching staff including Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and former standouts Quintin Mikell and Hollis Thomas.

But as the coaches screamed, yelled and drilled the young athletes in the X's and the O's, it became clear it's not just football lessons that can be learned.

"If I could give the kids a life lesson, it would be to give 110%. Always give 110% and pay it forward and things will work out," said Cole.

For more information on Trent Cole's Defensive Camp, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianew jerseyaction news sportscampfootballphiladelphia eaglessports
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Russia sets Friday as start date for Brittney Griner's trial
College soccer coach reflects on 50 years of Title IX
'Rise': Real-life brothers portray true story of NBA's Antetokounmpos
Pickleball is this summer's hottest sport
TOP STORIES
Philly man brutally beaten, robbed by group of teens: Police
Building owner charged in fire that led to firefighter's death
Carry permits expected to skyrocket in NJ after SCOTUS ruling
Neighbors tired of pickleball noise: 'It's as loud as a rock concert'
$6 billion will be infused into Navy Yard to make it a 'destination'
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Your 4th of July fireworks might cost a little more this year
Show More
FDA advisers recommend updated COVID booster shots for fall
SCOTUS abortion decision: Women of color will likely be most impacted
Bryce Harper set for thumb surgery, Phils hope he plays this year
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
Off-duty corrections officer robbed, carjacked in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News