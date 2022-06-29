Former Eagles linebacker Trent Cole returns to football to inspire, educate young athletes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Trent Cole spent 10 years as a defensive standout for the Philadelphia Eagles.
He's a Pro Bowler, an NFL All-Pro and has 21 career forced fumbles. He has 90.5 career sacks, which is 2nd all-time for the Eagles behind Reggie White.
Cole last played for the team in 2015, but now he's returned to the gridiron as a coach.
"It's great to get back in the game. You never really leave, but now I get to put on a camp and actually give back," he said.
Cole brought those years of NFL experience to his first-ever defensive football camp in Pitman, New Jersey. The two day camp was open to current middle and high schoolers who want to grow their game.
"I teach these kids how to be a natural pass rusher and open up different moves that I've utilized in my years playing professional football," he said.
He was joined a pro-coaching staff including Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and former standouts Quintin Mikell and Hollis Thomas.
But as the coaches screamed, yelled and drilled the young athletes in the X's and the O's, it became clear it's not just football lessons that can be learned.
"If I could give the kids a life lesson, it would be to give 110%. Always give 110% and pay it forward and things will work out," said Cole.
