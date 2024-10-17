24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Adaptive athletes show off unique abilities at golf championship

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Thursday, October 17, 2024 8:54PM
Adaptive athletes show off unique abilities at golf championship
Adaptive athletes show off unique abilities at golf championshipAvid golfer Andrew Austen, who was born with one arm, takes big swings at any obstacles he faces in life and on the green.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Avid golfer Andrew Austen, who was born with one arm, takes big swings at any obstacles he faces in life and on the green.

He was a participant in the inaugural GAP Adaptive Championship, which was hosted by the Golf Association of Philadelphia at Doylestown Country Club on October 14th and 15th, 2024.

Watch the video above to see the full story.

To learn more about the Golf Association of Philadelphia, visit their website.

RELATED: Mother and daughter cross finish line at annual walk for caregivers

Pam Peters and her daughter, Laura, who has Huntington's Disease, teamed up at the 3rd Annual Caregivers Connect Walk & Celebration.
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW