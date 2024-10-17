Adaptive athletes show off unique abilities at golf championship

Avid golfer Andrew Austen, who was born with one arm, takes big swings at any obstacles he faces in life and on the green.

Adaptive athletes show off unique abilities at golf championship Avid golfer Andrew Austen, who was born with one arm, takes big swings at any obstacles he faces in life and on the green.

Adaptive athletes show off unique abilities at golf championship Avid golfer Andrew Austen, who was born with one arm, takes big swings at any obstacles he faces in life and on the green.

Adaptive athletes show off unique abilities at golf championship Avid golfer Andrew Austen, who was born with one arm, takes big swings at any obstacles he faces in life and on the green.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Avid golfer Andrew Austen, who was born with one arm, takes big swings at any obstacles he faces in life and on the green.

He was a participant in the inaugural GAP Adaptive Championship, which was hosted by the Golf Association of Philadelphia at Doylestown Country Club on October 14th and 15th, 2024.

Watch the video above to see the full story.

To learn more about the Golf Association of Philadelphia, visit their website.

RELATED: Mother and daughter cross finish line at annual walk for caregivers