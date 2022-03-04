Trenton, New Jersey intersection among the deadliest in the nation

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tied for the deadliest intersection in the country is an intersection located in Trenton, New Jersey."The guy that worked at Dunkin' Donuts, he got hit here and knocked in front of my window on the island," said Jim Galambos of Trenton.There were nine fatal crashes at the intersection of Lalor Street and Route 129 from the years 2000 to 2019.That's based on the Fang Law Group's analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data."It doesn't make good for when we have a senior center just across the street and a shopping center on this side. We've met with the state DOT. They have pledged to do traffic calming devices, but as you can see, they're coming off a state highway at a high speed and then come to a residential intersection," said Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora.A crossing guard is stationed to help pedestrians get safely across, but in 2016 one crossing guard was struck and killed by an out-of-control driver.Six months ago, 35-year-old Celso Rivera left a family game night and was struck and killed at the intersection after getting out of a cab.The driver was never found."We may need even more permanent solutions such as a cross-bridge or some other way to have pedestrians safely cross the street," said Gusciora.Trenton isn't the only city that made the list."A lot of violence, road rage, it's crazy out here," said Joe Ritorto of Bensalem, Bucks County.The intersection of Street and Knights roads in Bensalem is among the 15 deadliest in the country, with seven fatal crashes.The mayor says he hopes this latest study will push the state to follow through with its pledge to make changes.