Curfews in Trenton, Atlantic City after protests 'transitioned into criminal activity'

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Protests turned violent in parts of South Jersey on Sunday, leading to early curfews and damaged stores.In Atlantic City, police enacted an 8 p.m. curfew after authorities say a peaceful protest "transitioned into criminal activity."During the curfew, only people traveling to or from work, or seeking medical or police assistance are permitted.In Trenton, Mayor Reed Gusciora said protests were mostly peaceful Saturday and Sunday but things turned violent by nightfall."The crowds, which was many people from out of town, some were from in town, decided that their productivity would be by starting to loot stores on West State Street. I don't really think looting a sneaker store or a liquor store is really productive or the discussion going," Gusciora said.Gusciora says a curfew will remain in effect until Monday.No injuries were reported Sunday, but Trenton officials say some arrests were made.