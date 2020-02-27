Cleanup of massive illegal dumping site to get underway in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Federal and local officials gathered on Thursday to announce the cleanup of a massive illegal dumping site in Trenton, New Jersey along the Assunpink Creek.Volunteers spent some time getting the work started at the site located at 3 Amtico Square.Evidence gathered from the site will be used to prosecute those responsible for the illegal dumping at the former industrial and warehouse location.Commissioner Catherine McCabe with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection joined Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora to make the announcement about the clean-up.The mayor even showed off his skateboarding skills.The hope is to restore the site for recreational purposes, possibly a skateboarding park