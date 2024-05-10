Vandals cause $100,000 worth of damage to West Philadelphia apartment building

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are working to identify a group of masked suspects caught on video vandalizing an apartment building in West Philadelphia.

It happened outside the Olympic Tower Apartments on the 4900 block of Spruce Street on May 1.

Surveillance video shows 10 suspects smashing windows on the first floor and throwing glass bottles filled with purple paint against the building.

Police say the damage is estimated at $100,000.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.