TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two women and one man are recovering from a triple shooting in Trenton, New Jersey.It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Walnut Avenue.Trenton police officers responded to the scene and were notified the three victims had arrived to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.All three victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information should contact police at 609-989-3784.