Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Bucks County arraigned

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The 23-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Bucks County was arraigned on Sunday.

The murder took place on Friday afternoon.

Officers were responding to a burglary call on the 2500 block of Waterford Road in Lower Makefield Township.

At the scene, police say they found Trevor Weigel stabbing the 19-year-old victim outside her home.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then chased after Weigel, who fled to the area of I-295.

When officers caught up to him, police say he was stabbing himself in the neck.

He was taken to an area hospital once he was captured by police.

The Bucks County District Attorney and local law enforcement are holding a news conference on Monday morning to provide more information on this incident.