Police say when officers arrived they found a man in the process of stabbing his 19-year-old girlfriend.

Police: Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend in Lower Makefield Township, Pa.

Police: Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend in Lower Makefield Township, Pa.

Police: Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend in Lower Makefield Township, Pa.

Police: Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend in Lower Makefield Township, Pa.

Police: Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend in Lower Makefield Township, Pa.

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are investigating after authorities say a woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Waterford Road in Lower Makefield Township.

Police say when officers arrived they found a man in the process of stabbing his 19-year-old girlfriend.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chopper video shows a large police scene on Waterford Road in Lower Makefield Township on Feb. 16, 2024, following a deadly stabbing.

Officers then chased after the suspect who fled to the area of I-295. When officers caught up to him, police say he was stabbing himself.

Authorities say officers used a Taser on the suspect before taking him to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Chopper video showed officers cordoning off a large portion of the neighborhood.

Police are still investigating what led to the stabbing.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.